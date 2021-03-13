Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,032 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 68,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

