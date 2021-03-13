Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,016 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Lennar by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

