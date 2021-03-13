Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,340 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pool by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $340.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day moving average of $343.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

