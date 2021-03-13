Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 568,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.59% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 313.86 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

