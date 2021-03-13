Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 95,600 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Freedom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRHC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Freedom by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $381,957.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.