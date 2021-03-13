Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 946,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,722 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $484,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,049,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.