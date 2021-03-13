Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,904. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $196.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

