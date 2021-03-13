Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 89,518 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

