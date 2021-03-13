Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,475 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.75. 27,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,633. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,075,898. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

