Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,499,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock worth $108,646,431.

PINS stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 73,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,607,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

