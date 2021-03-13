Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 463,421 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 12,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.