Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,988 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.24. 66,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,481. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

