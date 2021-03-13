Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.22 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

