Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average is $294.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

