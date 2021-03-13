Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.32% of Vocera Communications worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

VCRA opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,948 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

