Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $283.86 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $257.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.