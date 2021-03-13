Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $55.08. 12,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

