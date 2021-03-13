Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.49. 15,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.