Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.38 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 8,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

