Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.54 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,416.67 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,350.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.