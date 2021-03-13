Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $189.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

