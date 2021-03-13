Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

