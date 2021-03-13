Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 20,085 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,598 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.54 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

