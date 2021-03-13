Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,180 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.