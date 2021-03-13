Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 656 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $464.33 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

