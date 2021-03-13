Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 7,988 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 258,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 18,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,980. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

