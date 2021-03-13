Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,269 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 236.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,749. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.