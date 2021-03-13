Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,418 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,277 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $173.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

