Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,160 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

