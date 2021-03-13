Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 129,009 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,009 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.40. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,855. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

