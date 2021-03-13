Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 29,100 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after buying an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 635,393 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

