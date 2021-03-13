Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 333,680 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,680 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

