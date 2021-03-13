Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,900 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

