Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 379 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $516.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

