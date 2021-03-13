Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 69,022 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,022 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $827,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $318.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,192. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.