Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,474,768 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

