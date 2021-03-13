Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 685,462 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.