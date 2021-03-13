Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $353,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

