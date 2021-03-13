Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

