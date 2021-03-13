SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 11th total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

