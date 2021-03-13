Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $241,343.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

