Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock worth $22,235,886. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

SMAR opened at $66.84 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

