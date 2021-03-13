Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

