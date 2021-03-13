Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

