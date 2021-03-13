SnodeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,134.00 (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. SnodeCoin has a market capitalization of $105,515.72 and approximately $6,134.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnodeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnodeCoin has traded 55% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

SnodeCoin Token Profile

SnodeCoin (CRYPTO:SND) is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

