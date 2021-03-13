SOAR.FI (SOAR) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOAR.FI has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $120,097.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOAR.FI has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,784,978 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOAR.FI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOAR.FI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOAR.FI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

