Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the February 11th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SAII stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $369,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 407,736 shares of company stock worth $4,624,924.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

