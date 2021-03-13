Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SLOIY stock remained flat at $$108.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10. Soitec has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

