Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLRK remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solera National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

