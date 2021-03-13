Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Up 117.4% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Solvay stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 4,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

